News Corporation $NWSA Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in News were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,171,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,546,000 after purchasing an additional 407,293 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of News by 2.2% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 27,189,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 572,331 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of News by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183,613 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in News by 24.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,154,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,578,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

NWSA stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

