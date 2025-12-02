Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Aramark by 6.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,132 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,037,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,059,000 after buying an additional 1,582,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,922,000 after buying an additional 809,792 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Aramark by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,956,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,046,000 after buying an additional 265,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,050,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on Aramark in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

