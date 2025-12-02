Korea Investment CORP Purchases 100,879 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,879 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $1,487,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 231,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,670,141.52. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880 over the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

