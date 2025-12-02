Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $182.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.48.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.68.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

