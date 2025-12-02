Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 102,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 958,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $19,126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $1,090,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $509,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,864.74. This trade represents a 26.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $3,043,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 193,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,079. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

