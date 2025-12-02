IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Stock Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 161,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after buying an additional 76,778 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 159.5% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 211,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on shares of IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

IQVIA stock opened at $228.48 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $234.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.69.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

