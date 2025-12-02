Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,598 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

