Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after acquiring an additional 765,441 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,302,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,951,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,632,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $31,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $196.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

