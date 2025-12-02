Korea Investment CORP Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Entegris by 3,869.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Down 1.1%

ENTG opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,621.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

