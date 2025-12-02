State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in NVR by 60.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in NVR by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,527.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,550.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,633.63. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,256.14.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $130.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,530.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

