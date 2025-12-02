Korea Investment CORP Sells 294,277 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF $UAE

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,277 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 2.00% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 0.5%

UAE opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.41.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.