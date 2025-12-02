State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,535 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of MongoDB worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in MongoDB by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 33.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 90,173 shares of company stock worth $29,484,646 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.1%

MDB opened at $328.87 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $385.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -335.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.51 and a 200-day moving average of $268.89.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.39.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

