State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,754,000 after buying an additional 219,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 767,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 675,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $331.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.21.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $242.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day moving average of $263.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

