Murray International (LON:MYI) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 327 and last traded at GBX 327, with a volume of 125937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.50.

Murray International Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 11.36.

About Murray International

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

