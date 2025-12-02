C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 203.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,778.20. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

View Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.