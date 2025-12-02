Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,876 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,723,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,989,000 after buying an additional 1,083,700 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,660,000 after buying an additional 893,371 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 285.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 789,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,511,000 after buying an additional 584,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $142.21.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.