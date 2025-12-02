Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Middleby by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,029,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,422,000 after buying an additional 1,133,931 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,319,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 688,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 621,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,538,000 after acquiring an additional 132,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 32.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 578,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,920,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Research raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Middleby from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.57.

MIDD stock opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $110.82 and a one year high of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $982.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.21 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

