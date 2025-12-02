Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of KBR worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in KBR by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in KBR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KBR by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on KBR in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.