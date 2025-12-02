Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 159 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 3,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,558 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,735.18. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $825,825.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,635.68. The trade was a 46.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $3,763,746 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $328.72 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $202.91 and a 52-week high of $374.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.14.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.86. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.50.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

