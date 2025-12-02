Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 4,901 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 703.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Nextpower by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Nextpower by 796.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nextpower during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nextpower by 1,737.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. Nextpower Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $112.74.

Nextpower ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextpower news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $391,275.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 409,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,677,925. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,967.45. This represents a 37.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXT. UBS Group increased their price target on Nextpower to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextpower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

