Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,511 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cleanspark in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 63.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleanspark during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleanspark during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 3.79. Cleanspark, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $23.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLSK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cleanspark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

