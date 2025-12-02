Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,259 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reddit by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 13.8% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 208.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reddit by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $223.37 on Tuesday. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $282.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.22. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDDT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reddit from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,238,354.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,027,672.84. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $4,625,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,859,747.68. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 376,370 shares of company stock worth $79,284,304 in the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

