Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

