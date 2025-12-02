Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,823,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 21.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 92.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after buying an additional 73,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,447,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masimo from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.70 and a 52-week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

