Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.04 Million Position in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of NETSTREIT worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTST. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $18,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,992.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 974,275 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,397,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 13.8% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,836,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 464,980 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,600 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 316,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,657.54. This trade represents a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NTST opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,791,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.32). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

