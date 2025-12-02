Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Dawn Willey Buys 1,000 Shares

Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) Director Dawn Willey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,670.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,040. The trade was a 9.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $587.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.10. Shore Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHBI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 31,320.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

