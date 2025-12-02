Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) COO Liberman Jeffery Sells 12,151 Shares

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) COO Liberman Jeffery sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $33,536.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 361,734 shares in the company, valued at $998,385.84. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

EVC stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $256.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entravision Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.38%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 344.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 29.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 214,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 998,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Further Reading

