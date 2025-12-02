Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after buying an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,448,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after buying an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,161,000 after buying an additional 106,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $453.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 1.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $288.63 and a 12-month high of $526.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective (down previously from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

