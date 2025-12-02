Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2%

MIRM stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.42. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $728,023.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,219.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,303.20. This trade represents a 51.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

