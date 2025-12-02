Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 20,917 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of nVent Electric worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in nVent Electric by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 531,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 87,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,034.40. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,228 shares of company stock worth $18,345,001. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $117.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.