Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Acuity worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Boston Partners boosted its position in Acuity by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,580,000 after acquiring an additional 224,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Acuity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acuity by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity alerts:

Acuity Stock Performance

AYI stock opened at $363.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $375.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total value of $1,638,978.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,106.16. The trade was a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acuity

Acuity Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.