10,031 Shares in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 933.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 368,761 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,843,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 791,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after buying an additional 323,022 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,244,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GPIX opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3741 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

