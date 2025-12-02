TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $39,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BLD opened at $446.45 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $461.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.32.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.