ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) CFO Timothy Santo Acquires 6,150 Shares of Stock

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Santo purchased 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $49,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 26,594 shares in the company, valued at $213,283.88. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADTRAN Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $633.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. Analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Stories

