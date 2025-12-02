Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 124,378 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 124,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Range Resources worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,419,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,133,000 after acquiring an additional 425,704 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,846,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,667,000 after purchasing an additional 140,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 468,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,772 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The business had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

