Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Director Sophie L’helias Purchases 800 Shares

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Sophie L’helias bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $10,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,398.10. This trade represents a 1.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sophie L’helias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Sophie L’helias purchased 400 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $5,288.00.

Herbalife Stock Down 1.2%

HLF opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. Herbalife Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife by 13.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 360,659 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 516.9% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 150,715 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at $6,904,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

