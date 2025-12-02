D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 19,363 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,023,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after buying an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,976,000 after buying an additional 723,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $1,554,154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,144 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

