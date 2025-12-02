Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. $AVBP

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArriVent BioPharma were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 21.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $1,558,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 146,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded ArriVent BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ AVBP opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

