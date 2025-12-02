Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Up 24.2% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 and last traded at GBX 6. Approximately 26,866,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 10,695,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.83.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
