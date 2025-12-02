Reviewing Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) and SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and SmartKem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group 20.85% 19.02% 16.40% SmartKem -6,262.36% -610.88% -199.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Credo Technology Group and SmartKem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 2 13 1 2.94 SmartKem 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $140.36, indicating a potential downside of 17.98%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than SmartKem.

This table compares Credo Technology Group and SmartKem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $436.77 million 67.78 $52.18 million $0.67 255.42 SmartKem $80,000.00 115.13 -$10.33 million ($2.27) -0.66

Credo Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than SmartKem. SmartKem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credo Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of SmartKem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartKem has a beta of 5.08, suggesting that its stock price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats SmartKem on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About SmartKem

SmartKem, Inc. develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

