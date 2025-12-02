Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,501 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Best Buy worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $181,357,000 after buying an additional 671,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,570,510,000 after purchasing an additional 419,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $512,986,000 after purchasing an additional 408,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,550,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,061,000 after purchasing an additional 335,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.74.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $91.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.83%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $40,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 12,486,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,316,450.32. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,733,111 shares of company stock valued at $141,293,157 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

