Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 738,827 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Full Truck Alliance worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1,466.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.22. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

