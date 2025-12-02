Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

CMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

In other Commerce.com news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 98,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $450,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 444,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,964.59. The trade was a 18.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRC. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Commerce.com by 211.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commerce.com by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce.com by 1,137.3% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 618,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 568,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Commerce.com by 3,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 520,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 505,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Commerce.com by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRC stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. Commerce.com has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Commerce.com had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Commerce.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

