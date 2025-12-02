APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of APi Group worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,493,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,357,000 after buying an additional 453,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,249,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,073,000 after acquiring an additional 621,761 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,632 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,445,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,507,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,968,790 shares in the company, valued at $684,583,631.10. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,342,000 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

APi Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. APi Group Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.APi Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

