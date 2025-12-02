Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Chart Industries worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $204.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 248.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

