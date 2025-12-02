J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

