J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,045 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $671,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,397.17. This trade represents a 88.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $243,106.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,577.22. This represents a 16.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,684. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

