Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Natera worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,141,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Natera by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after buying an additional 3,263,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Natera by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,640,000 after acquiring an additional 166,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natera by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,908,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,061 shares in the company, valued at $22,255,314.60. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,525.72. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,287 shares of company stock valued at $61,704,402. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.53.

Natera Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $234.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 1.63. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $241.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

