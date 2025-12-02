J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 9,135 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $3,133,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5%

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Sila Realty Trust ( NYSE:SILA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 231.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sila Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.