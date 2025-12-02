Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 580.0% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $569.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $547.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.26. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $573.76.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

